Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RPRX

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

RPRX stock opened at $32.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.49. Royalty Pharma has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $34.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.86.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.69 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 37.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1,006.9% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 417.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3,953.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.