Sadot Group (SDOT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $171.91 million for the quarter.

Sadot Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SDOT opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98. Sadot Group has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

About Sadot Group

Sadot Group Inc provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

