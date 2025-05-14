Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Stake Boosted by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Free Report) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,796,424 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 257,136 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth about $888,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 391,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 233,743 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 490,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 93,777 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 691,769 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 75,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital set a $4.20 target price on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Safe Bulkers Price Performance

NYSE SB opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $69.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.90 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 31.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

Featured Articles

