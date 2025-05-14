Sagimet Biosciences (SGMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 21st. Analysts expect Sagimet Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter.
Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.23. On average, analysts expect Sagimet Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sagimet Biosciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SGMT opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. Sagimet Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $97.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sagimet Biosciences
About Sagimet Biosciences
Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company’s lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sagimet Biosciences
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- NVIDIA Stock Surges on Bullish News: How High Could It Climb?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Why Boeing May Be Ready to Take Off After Latest Developments
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- eBay Nears Big Breakout: Time to Buy the Under-the-Radar Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for Sagimet Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagimet Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.