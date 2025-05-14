Sagimet Biosciences (SGMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 21st. Analysts expect Sagimet Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.23. On average, analysts expect Sagimet Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sagimet Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGMT opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. Sagimet Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $97.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sagimet Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

About Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company’s lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

