SAIHEAT (NASDAQ:SAIH) and Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) Head-To-Head Survey

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of SAIHEAT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of Netcapital shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Netcapital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SAIHEAT and Netcapital”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get SAIHEAT alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAIHEAT $5.54 million 1.79 -$6.12 million N/A N/A Netcapital $812,612.00 5.10 -$4.99 million ($20.20) -0.09

Profitability

Netcapital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SAIHEAT.

This table compares SAIHEAT and Netcapital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAIHEAT N/A N/A N/A Netcapital -562.71% -25.03% -22.67%

Volatility & Risk

SAIHEAT has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netcapital has a beta of -0.47, meaning that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SAIHEAT beats Netcapital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAIHEAT

(Get Free Report)

SAIHEAT Limited engages in the development of liquid-cooling data centers. It develops technologies for the advanced computing center ecosystem, a center that provides high-performance servers, liquid cooling, and systems for capturing and recycling computing heat. The company was formerly known as SAI.TECH Global Corporation and changed its name to SAIHEAT Limited in August 2024. SAIHEAT Limited was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Netcapital

(Get Free Report)

Netcapital Inc. operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support. In addition, it offers advisor services, which includes incubation of technology start-ups; investors introduction; online marketing; website design and software development; message crafting including pitch decks, offering pages, and ad creation; strategic advice; and technology consulting services. Further, the company provides valuation services, such as business valuation, fairness and solvency opinions, ESOP feasibility and valuation, non-cash charitable contribution, economic analysis of damages, intellectual property appraisals, and compensation studies. Netcapital Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for SAIHEAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAIHEAT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.