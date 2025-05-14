Sangamo Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,583 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 61% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,839 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 398,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 679.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Sangamo Therapeutics Trading Down 38.4%

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.87% and a negative return on equity of 264.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

