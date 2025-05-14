Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $11.30, but opened at $10.33. Savers Value Village shares last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 72,675 shares trading hands.

Specifically, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 16,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $189,470.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Savers Value Village alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SVV has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair began coverage on Savers Value Village in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Savers Value Village from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Savers Value Village from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Savers Value Village Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average is $9.47.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $401.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Savers Value Village

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVV. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 570.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,689,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138,844 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 662.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 471,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 409,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Savers Value Village by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 60,507 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Savers Value Village by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,382,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,422,000 after buying an additional 68,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Savers Value Village by 389.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 65,900 shares in the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Savers Value Village

(Get Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.