SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Trading 5.1% Higher Following Earnings Beat

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.1% during trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $27.31 and last traded at $27.00. Approximately 6,911 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 5,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. SBI had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 6.78%.

SBI Trading Up 5.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.14.

About SBI

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online securities and investment businesses. It operates through five business segments: Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business, and Non-financial Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment consists of a range of finance-related business, including securities brokerage business; banking services business; and life, property, and casualty insurance business.

