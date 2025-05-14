Scantech AI Systems (NASDAQ:STAI) & Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Critical Survey

Scantech AI Systems (NASDAQ:STAI – Get Free Report) and Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Scantech AI Systems and Trinity Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scantech AI Systems N/A N/A N/A Trinity Capital 40.73% 15.90% 7.14%

Risk & Volatility

Scantech AI Systems has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trinity Capital has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scantech AI Systems $522,166.00 9.51 N/A N/A N/A Trinity Capital $175.49 million 5.46 $76.89 million $2.19 6.76

This table compares Scantech AI Systems and Trinity Capital”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Trinity Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Scantech AI Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.0% of Scantech AI Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Trinity Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of Scantech AI Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Trinity Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Scantech AI Systems and Trinity Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scantech AI Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00 Trinity Capital 1 1 2 0 2.25

Trinity Capital has a consensus target price of $15.13, suggesting a potential upside of 2.13%. Given Trinity Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trinity Capital is more favorable than Scantech AI Systems.

Summary

Trinity Capital beats Scantech AI Systems on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scantech AI Systems

Scantech AI Systems, Inc. engages in the innovation, emerging technology, and machine learning expertise. ScanTech specializes in developing advanced screening technology that provides the most accurate and fastest detection of prohibited materials. The company was founded on September 5, 2023 and is headquartered in Buford, GA.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc. is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

