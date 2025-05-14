Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,860 Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Kingstone Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kingstone Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 39,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 23,040 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,371,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Kingstone Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Kingstone Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Kingstone Companies Price Performance

Kingstone Companies stock opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $241.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.68. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 32.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

