Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 26,700 D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,118,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after buying an additional 3,624,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 63,799 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 1,097.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 228,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 209,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 298.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 89,894 shares during the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QBTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D-Wave Quantum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

D-Wave Quantum stock opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

