Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,700 Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 147,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 54,692 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 31,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sean Searby sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $97,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,091.11. This represents a 14.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tyrone Graham sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $101,168.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,194.50. This represents a 22.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,926 shares of company stock valued at $243,070. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut Amalgamated Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMAL

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMAL opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $967.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $32.44. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $79.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.78 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.62%.

Amalgamated Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.