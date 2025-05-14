Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $187,000 Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 586.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,795 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SVC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Service Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Service Properties Trust Stock Up 1.8%

SVC stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of $379.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.77. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $6.34.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $435.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.21 million. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 12.87%.

Service Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.12%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

