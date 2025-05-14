Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $236,000 Stock Position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nova were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nova by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Nova by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nova during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nova by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nova by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Nova Stock Up 3.5%

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $202.49 on Wednesday. Nova Ltd. has a 52 week low of $154.00 and a 52 week high of $289.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.18. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.10. Nova had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $213.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Nova’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nova Ltd. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NVMI. Benchmark decreased their target price on Nova from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Nova from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nova from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Nova from $310.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Nova Company Profile

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

