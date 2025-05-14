Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $187,000 in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 36,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verastem in the 4th quarter worth about $13,778,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,653,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at $4,103,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verastem by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 58,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Verastem from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on Verastem from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Verastem from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verastem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.
Verastem Trading Up 2.3%
Verastem stock opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. Verastem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average of $5.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.
Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.31). As a group, research analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.
About Verastem
Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.
