Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its holdings in Ameresco by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Insider Activity at Ameresco

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $231,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 978,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,071,974.26. This trade represents a 2.62% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $33,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at $171,526.46. This represents a 24.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 80,808 shares of company stock valued at $785,274 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Stock Performance

AMRC stock opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.52. The company has a market capitalization of $763.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.68.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $352.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMRC. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Baird R W cut Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ameresco

About Ameresco

(Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.