Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $244,000 in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 251.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in EchoStar by 8,906.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in EchoStar by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in EchoStar by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in EchoStar by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
EchoStar Trading Down 2.0%
Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.04. EchoStar Co. has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.83.
EchoStar Company Profile
EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.
