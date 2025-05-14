Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 12,570 Shares of Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,570 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bowhead Specialty were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOW. Gallatin Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Bowhead Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at about $389,599,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bowhead Specialty by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,508,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,564,000 after purchasing an additional 849,408 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Bowhead Specialty by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 953,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,870,000 after purchasing an additional 32,792 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 812,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,874,000 after purchasing an additional 452,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,988,000 after buying an additional 230,039 shares during the period.

Get Bowhead Specialty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bowhead Specialty

In other Bowhead Specialty news, Director Ava Schnidman acquired 1,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,881.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,245.13. This trade represents a 373.25% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bowhead Specialty Stock Performance

BOW opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 29.24. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $42.29.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $174.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bowhead Specialty from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bowhead Specialty

Bowhead Specialty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bowhead Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowhead Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.