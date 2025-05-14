Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 154,161 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 96.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,161 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 350.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL stock opened at $48.08 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.80.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.23%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GFL. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

