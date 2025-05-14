Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 6,597 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 77.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,597 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $4,900,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,218 shares in the company, valued at $23,436,613.20. This trade represents a 17.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $209,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,127.68. This represents a 16.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,625 shares of company stock worth $5,734,145. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE BWXT opened at $107.40 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.21 and a twelve month high of $136.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $682.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.15 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on BWX Technologies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.88.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

