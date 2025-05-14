Scotiabank Boosts Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Price Target to $19.00

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.04% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

SBRA stock opened at $17.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $183.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.23 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth $61,791,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth $48,950,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 7,196.8% in the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,466,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,611,000 after buying an additional 1,445,909 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,169,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,214,000 after buying an additional 905,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,816,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,457,000 after acquiring an additional 888,908 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

