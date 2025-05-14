Scotiabank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $38.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $37.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average is $36.45. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $31.68 and a one year high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $459.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.42 per share, for a total transaction of $93,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,040. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $1,657,925.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,338.14. This represents a 29.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $822,019,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,292,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094,177 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at about $113,669,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 336.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,079,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,899,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

