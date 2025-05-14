Scotiabank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Stock

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $42.00 to $43.50 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.30.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

NYSE:AU opened at $41.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.03. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $46.90.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AngloGold Ashanti

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.