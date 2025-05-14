Scotiabank Has Lowered Expectations for Interfor (TSE:IFP) Stock Price

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.96% from the stock’s previous close.
IFP has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Interfor from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Interfor from C$26.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Interfor from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Interfor from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IFP
Interfor Trading Up 6.0%
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Interfor news, Director Ian Fillinger bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.95 per share, with a total value of C$50,820.14. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
Interfor Company Profile
Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Interfor
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- NVIDIA Stock Surges on Bullish News: How High Could It Climb?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Boeing May Be Ready to Take Off After Latest Developments
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- eBay Nears Big Breakout: Time to Buy the Under-the-Radar Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.