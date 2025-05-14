Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 175.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.12% of Seaboard worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEB. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Seaboard by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seaboard by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Seaboard by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seaboard by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $2,536.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,616.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,685.73. Seaboard Co. has a 12 month low of $2,365.00 and a 12 month high of $3,411.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.93%.

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

