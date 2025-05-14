Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share and revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter.

Seanergy Maritime Stock Up 2.2%

Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.20. Seanergy Maritime has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06.

Seanergy Maritime Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

