Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share and revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter.
Seanergy Maritime Stock Up 2.2%
Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.20. Seanergy Maritime has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06.
Seanergy Maritime Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.96%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SHIP
Seanergy Maritime Company Profile
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Seanergy Maritime
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- NVIDIA Stock Surges on Bullish News: How High Could It Climb?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Why Boeing May Be Ready to Take Off After Latest Developments
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- eBay Nears Big Breakout: Time to Buy the Under-the-Radar Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.