Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Sells Off Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-Rhode Island) recently sold shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). In a filing disclosed on May 13th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Estée Lauder Companies stock on April 29th.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on 4/14/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 4/14/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) on 4/3/2025.

EL opened at $65.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.33. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.37 and a 1-year high of $139.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.36. Estée Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Senator Whitehouse

Sheldon Whitehouse (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Rhode Island. He assumed office on January 3, 2007. His current term ends on January 3, 2031.

Whitehouse (Democratic Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Rhode Island. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

