Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter.

Sensus Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRTS opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.30. Sensus Healthcare has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $9.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRTS. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

