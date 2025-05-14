ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN) Receives $118.23 Average Target Price from Analysts

ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.23.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTAN. Loop Capital lowered their price target on ServiceTitan from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ServiceTitan from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ServiceTitan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

In other ServiceTitan news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 5,494 shares of ServiceTitan stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $520,007.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,302 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,434.30. The trade was a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Sherry sold 10,175 shares of ServiceTitan stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $963,063.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 325,409 shares in the company, valued at $30,799,961.85. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceTitan in the first quarter valued at $4,026,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC raised its position in ServiceTitan by 87.5% in the first quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in ServiceTitan by 194.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 147,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 97,426 shares during the period. Burkehill Global Management LP raised its position in ServiceTitan by 100.0% in the first quarter. Burkehill Global Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceTitan in the first quarter valued at $7,255,000.

ServiceTitan stock opened at $123.03 on Friday. ServiceTitan has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.20.

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

