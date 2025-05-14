Share Buyback Plan Announced by Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Board

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 12th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AX shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Axos Financial from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.70. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $88.46.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $432.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $2,042,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,714,256.55. This represents a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Wardell-Smith acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.73 per share, for a total transaction of $194,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $663,482.50. The trade was a 41.38% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

