Share Repurchase Plan Initiated by Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Board

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 13th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $31.81 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 50.72%.

HMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $215,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,808,233.59. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $120,693.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,738.98. This represents a 17.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,816 shares of company stock worth $543,144. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

