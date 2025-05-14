Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Atb Cap Markets upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $91.77, but opened at $104.00. Shopify shares last traded at $102.23, with a volume of 8,716,929 shares.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Shopify from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Shopify from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Shopify from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Shopify from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,323,000. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,105,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $139.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.26.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

