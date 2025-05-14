Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Shares Up 12.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 12.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after ATB Capital raised their price target on the stock from C$155.00 to C$160.00. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Shopify traded as high as C$147.52 and last traded at C$143.53. Approximately 1,676,593 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,325,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$127.98.
Separately, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shopify
Insider Buying and Selling at Shopify
Shopify Trading Up 2.8%
The stock has a market capitalization of C$139.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$131.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$146.62.
About Shopify
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Shopify
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- NVIDIA Stock Surges on Bullish News: How High Could It Climb?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Why Boeing May Be Ready to Take Off After Latest Developments
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- eBay Nears Big Breakout: Time to Buy the Under-the-Radar Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.