Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Shares Up 12.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 12.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after ATB Capital raised their price target on the stock from C$155.00 to C$160.00. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Shopify traded as high as C$147.52 and last traded at C$143.53. Approximately 1,676,593 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,325,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$127.98.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

In other news, Director Tobyn David Shannan sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.62, for a total value of C$58,318.61. Also, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.59, for a total transaction of C$492,263.81. Insiders sold a total of 12,159 shares of company stock worth $1,758,356 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$139.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$131.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$146.62.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

