Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Stock Price Up 11.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) was up 11.1% on Monday after ATB Capital raised their price target on the stock from C$155.00 to C$160.00. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Shopify traded as high as C$147.52 and last traded at C$142.18. Approximately 855,397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,312,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$127.98.

Separately, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Shopify from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

In other Shopify news, Director Tobyn David Shannan sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.62, for a total transaction of C$58,318.61. Also, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 1,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.03, for a total transaction of C$270,390.18. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,356. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$131.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$146.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$139.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

