Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Stock Price Up 14.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) shares rose 14.3% on Monday after ATB Capital raised their price target on the stock from C$155.00 to C$160.00. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Shopify traded as high as C$147.52 and last traded at C$146.22. Approximately 2,300,264 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,335,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$127.98.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

In related news, Director Tobyn David Shannan sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.62, for a total transaction of C$58,318.61. Also, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 5,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.62, for a total transaction of C$707,147.04. Insiders have sold 12,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,356 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$139.80 billion, a PE ratio of 67.96, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$131.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$146.62.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

