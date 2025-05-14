Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Downgraded to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Shares of SAMG stock opened at $14.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33. The company has a market cap of $201.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.84. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $19.20.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.21 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 11.40%.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.
