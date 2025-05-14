Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Downgraded to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Price Performance

Shares of SAMG stock opened at $14.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33. The company has a market cap of $201.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.84. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $19.20.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.21 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 11.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAMG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 208,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 14,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.