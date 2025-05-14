Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Downgraded to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Price Performance

Shares of SAMG stock opened at $14.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33. The company has a market cap of $201.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.84. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $19.20.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $33.21 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 11.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAMG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 208,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 14,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

(Get Free Report)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Featured Stories

