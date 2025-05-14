Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SBGI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sinclair from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Sinclair from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.10.

Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $15.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61. Sinclair has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $18.46.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.40). Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 63.89% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sinclair will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman David D. Smith purchased 4,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $75,887.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 972,205 shares in the company, valued at $15,983,050.20. This represents a 0.48% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 458,530 shares of company stock worth $6,636,392 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sinclair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Sinclair by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Sinclair by 105,075.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 71.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair Company Profile

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

