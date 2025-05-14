Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.90, but opened at $12.43. Sionna Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 779 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.17).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SION has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sionna Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SION. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,995,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $676,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new position in Sionna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $7,803,000.

Sionna Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12.

Sionna Therapeutics Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.

Featured Articles

