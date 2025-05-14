Sky Harbour Group (NYSEMKT:SKYH) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Noble Financial

Equities researchers at Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group (NYSEMKT:SKYH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 92.63% from the company’s current price.

Sky Harbour Group Stock Performance

Shares of Sky Harbour Group stock opened at $11.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $905.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.59.

About Sky Harbour Group

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.

