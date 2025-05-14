Sky Harbour Group (NYSEMKT:SKYH) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Noble Financial

Equities researchers at Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group (NYSEMKT:SKYH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 92.63% from the company’s current price.
Sky Harbour Group Stock Performance
Shares of Sky Harbour Group stock opened at $11.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $905.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.59.
About Sky Harbour Group
