SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Rating Increased to Buy at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.86% from the stock’s previous close.

SLRC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.96.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SLR Investment

SLR Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC opened at $16.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38. The company has a market cap of $892.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.75. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $17.94.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 40.89%. The business had revenue of $53.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.43 million. On average, analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SLR Investment

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 317,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 34,813 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 332,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 42,851 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.