SLR Investment (SLRC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ: SLRC) recently:

5/13/2025 – SLR Investment is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2025 – SLR Investment was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.50 price target on the stock.

5/9/2025 – SLR Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2025 – SLR Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $12.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/24/2025 – SLR Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.50 to $15.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

SLR Investment Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. SLR Investment Corp. has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.75.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. SLR Investment had a net margin of 40.89% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $53.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLR Investment

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SLR Investment by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,660,000 after acquiring an additional 33,951 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SLR Investment by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,368,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,111,000 after acquiring an additional 31,839 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,044,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,874,000 after buying an additional 44,861 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 382,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 14.8% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 332,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 42,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

