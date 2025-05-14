Society Pass (SOPA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter.

Society Pass Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOPA opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20. Society Pass has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $6.75.

Get Society Pass alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Society Pass from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st.

About Society Pass

(Get Free Report)

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Society Pass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Society Pass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.