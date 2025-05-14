Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Stock Position Increased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth $601,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 886,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,262,000 after purchasing an additional 292,772 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Sonoco Products by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 859,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,002,000 after buying an additional 166,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Sonoco Products by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

In related news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. acquired 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.34 per share, for a total transaction of $220,861.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,643.60. This represents a 22.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Howard Coker bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.10 per share, with a total value of $922,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,237,026.50. This represents a 4.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 50,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,206,646 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SON opened at $45.17 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $39.46 and a 1 year high of $61.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.66%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

