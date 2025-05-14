Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) Trading Up 5.1% – Here’s What Happened

Sow Good Inc. (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.82. 124,251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 139,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Sow Good Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87.

Get Sow Good alerts:

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. Sow Good had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sow Good Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sow Good

About Sow Good

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sow Good in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sow Good by 733.3% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sow Good during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sow Good during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Sow Good Inc is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc, formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc, is based in IRVING, Texas.

Featured Stories

