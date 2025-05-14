Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) Trading Up 5.1% – Here’s What Happened

Sow Good Inc. (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.82. 124,251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 139,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.
Sow Good Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $9.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87.
Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. Sow Good had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sow Good Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sow Good
About Sow Good
Sow Good Inc is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc, formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc, is based in IRVING, Texas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sow Good
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- NVIDIA Stock Surges on Bullish News: How High Could It Climb?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Why Boeing May Be Ready to Take Off After Latest Developments
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- eBay Nears Big Breakout: Time to Buy the Under-the-Radar Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for Sow Good Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sow Good and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.