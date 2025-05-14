Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Receives C$5.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SDE. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Spartan Delta to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded Spartan Delta to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Ventum Financial set a C$5.25 target price on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. CIBC lowered their price target on Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of TSE SDE opened at C$2.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.32. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$2.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$570.79 million, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, Senior Officer Martin Malek bought 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,091.00. Also, Senior Officer Ojay Platt sold 20,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.02, for a total value of C$61,405.66. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Spartan Delta Corp is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company operates and focuses its activities on Peace River Arch and Central Alberta.

