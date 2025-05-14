SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.20% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DWX opened at $40.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $454.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.61. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $41.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.06.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

