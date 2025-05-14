Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,006 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.70% of Spire worth $27,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,168,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,390,000 after buying an additional 46,434 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Spire by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,022,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,381,000 after purchasing an additional 229,662 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,028,000 after purchasing an additional 15,835 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Spire by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 845,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,358,000 after purchasing an additional 97,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,614,000 after purchasing an additional 28,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Spire Stock Performance

Spire stock opened at $71.75 on Wednesday. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.77 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Spire had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.34%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

