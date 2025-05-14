Splash Beverage Group (SBEV) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2024 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 21st. Analysts expect Splash Beverage Group to post earnings of ($3.20) per share and revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter.
Splash Beverage Group Trading Up 8.6%
NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. Splash Beverage Group has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $20.83. The company has a market cap of $349.28 million, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of -1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49.
Splash Beverage Group Company Profile
