Splash Beverage Group (SBEV) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2024 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 21st. Analysts expect Splash Beverage Group to post earnings of ($3.20) per share and revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter.

Splash Beverage Group Trading Up 8.6%

NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. Splash Beverage Group has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $20.83. The company has a market cap of $349.28 million, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of -1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49.

Splash Beverage Group Company Profile

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. It is involved in the manufacture and distribution of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and retail sale of beverages and groceries online through qplash.com. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa DI Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

