Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 1,567,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 882,880 shares.The stock last traded at $22.50 and had previously closed at $23.07.

The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $336.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRAD. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportradar Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,626,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sportradar Group by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 28,878 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sportradar Group by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 169,010 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth $406,000.

Sportradar Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 116.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average is $19.77.

About Sportradar Group

(Get Free Report)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.