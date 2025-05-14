SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Receives Neutral Rating from Guggenheim

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $47.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SWTX. Evercore ISI cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $46.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average is $41.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.77. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $62.00.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.19 million. SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 134.73% and a negative return on equity of 46.74%. Equities research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SpringWorks Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 10,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $639,466.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,063,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,752,063.76. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bhavesh Ashar sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $62,169.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,023.07. This represents a 1.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,016 shares of company stock valued at $9,102,946. 7.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

